LSEG expands index business

The London Stock Exchange Group will acquire the yield book and Citi fixed income indices from Citigroup, adding a fixed income analytics platform and further building FTSE Russell's US market presence and index offering.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 30 May 2017

LSEG will buy the two indices businesses for a total cash consideration of $685m.

The deal will be financed from LSEG's cash resources and credit facilities and is expected to complete in the second half of 2017. LSEG expects the acquisition to be positive for earnings in ...

