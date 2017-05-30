LSEG expands index business

LSEG will buy the two indices businesses for a total cash consideration of $685m.The deal will be financed from LSEG's cash resources and credit facilities and is expected to complete in the second half of 2017. LSEG expects the acquisition to be positive for earnings in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.