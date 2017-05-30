ISDA hires clearing services head

In the newly created position, Karl will spearhead ISDA's clearing initiatives, reporting to the organisation's head of risk and capital, Mark Gheerbrant.Karl previously worked at HSBC as director, central counterparty, global markets. He was appointed as industry chair of ISDA’s clearing, risk and capital working group during that ...
