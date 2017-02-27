Ghana Cocoa Board gears up for roadshow in June

Cocobod signed a $1.8bn one year facility in September last year at 150bp over Libor, according to Dealogic.ABN Amro, Bank of China, Crédit Agricole, FirstRand, Intesa Sanpoalo, KfW and SMBC were mandated lead arrangers on that deal and DZ Bank, Deutsche Bank, Ghana International Bank, MUFG, Nedbank, Rabobank, ...
