Ghana Cocoa Board gears up for roadshow in June

The Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod), the government institution that supervises Ghana’s cocoa industry, is set to begin the roadshow for its annual syndicated loan in June, according to a banker on the deal.

  By Bianca Boorer
  04:15 PM

Cocobod signed a $1.8bn one year facility in September last year at 150bp over Libor, according to Dealogic. 

ABN Amro, Bank of China, Crédit Agricole, FirstRand, Intesa Sanpoalo, KfW and SMBC were mandated lead arrangers on that deal and DZ Bank, Deutsche Bank, Ghana International Bank, MUFG, Nedbank, Rabobank, ...

