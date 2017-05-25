VietinBank makes quick comeback with $100m facility

BNP Paribas and Taipei Fubon Bank are the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners of the new $100m deal, which has a three year tenor and a greenshoe option that allows VietinBank to increase the size to $200m.There are two levels of participation — arrangers with commitments of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.