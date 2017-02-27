Fed finds corporate bond liquidity smoking gun
The US Federal Reserve’s economics team have finally found academic evidence for what the market has thought all along — regulation has shrunk dealer balance sheets, and cut liquidity in corporate bonds.
The central bank’s Liberty Street Economics blog published a paper from three Fed economists
, which studied data from the supervisor’s version of TRACE, the US bond trade tape, and detailed supervisory reporting from individual, identifiable dealers — data sets which the private sector could never hope to
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.