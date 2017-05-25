Watermark
European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 23 May 2017
1 Barclays 10,691.12 15 8.76%
2 BNP Paribas 10,516.31 14 8.62%
3 Citi 10,121.17 12 8.30%
4 HSBC 9,193.03 13 7.53%
5 JPMorgan 8,809.30 12 7.22%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 15 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 25,552.69 63 5.96%
2 Citi 24,119.11 60 5.63%
3 Deutsche Bank 17,545.97 37 4.09%
4 HSBC 16,628.60 40 3.88%
5 Barclays 13,251.34 33 3.09%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 23 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 22,518.92 50 8.33%
2 BNP Paribas 21,790.92 38 8.06%
3 Barclays 21,543.33 50 7.97%
4 HSBC 19,548.33 56 7.23%
5 UniCredit 18,534.46 46 6.86%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 03 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 39,067.52 180 8.50%
2 Citi 32,458.25 115 7.06%
3 Barclays 30,658.65 76 6.67%
4 Deutsche Bank 29,302.58 107 6.38%
5 HSBC 28,071.48 101 6.11%