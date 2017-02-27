Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Schuldschein thrives with no sign of faltering credit

No deterioration in credit quality has taken place among corporate Schuldschein borrowers since 2008, concludes a new report from Helaba, despite the market having undergone huge expansion.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 07:45 PM

Ulrich Kirschner, Helaba’s senior analyst, wrote the report, and spoke exclusively to GlobalCapital. Kirschner analysed the credit quality of nearly every issuer to enter the market since 2008 in compiling the report –– a feat no analyst has matched to date.

“My analysis is fairly comprehensive,” said Kirschner. ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 17 Apr 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 110,124.59 368 11.31%
2 JPMorgan 88,729.79 307 9.11%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 50,462.39 240 5.18%
4 Citi 50,454.16 186 5.18%
5 Deutsche Bank 49,616.52 167 5.10%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 16 May 2017
1 HSBC 2,975.00 4 30.12%
2 Citi 2,251.69 5 22.79%
3 JPMorgan 1,463.08 3 14.81%
4 First Abu Dhabi Bank 475.73 3 4.82%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 350.00 2 3.54%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Mar 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 5,003.18 13 8.74%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,881.33 25 8.53%
3 JPMorgan 4,826.81 11 8.44%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,337.47 13 7.58%
5 BNP Paribas 3,160.34 16 5.52%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,126.24 25 13.31%
2 Deutsche Bank 16,961.98 26 12.46%
3 HSBC 13,854.03 26 10.17%
4 JPMorgan 5,343.18 17 3.92%
5 Citi 5,119.67 16 3.76%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%