Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Seacube prices as outlook for containers improves

New Jersey-based Seacube Container Leasing priced a container lease deal on Wednesday amid growing industry buzz around the once sluggish asset class.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 09:15 PM
Joint leads Deutsche Bankand Wells Fargo priced the no-grow $248.7m deal on May 24, with the $235m ‘A notes pricing to yield 3.65%. This is tighter than the issuer’s previous offering, which priced to yield 4.25% in March 2016. The $13.7m ‘B’ notes yielded ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,136 9 12.62
2 Citi 2,562 6 10.31
3 Goldman Sachs 2,150 3 8.65
4 Credit Suisse 1,822 6 7.33
5 Societe Generale 1,814 4 7.30

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 22 May 2017
1 Citi 41,255.30 117 12.99%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 37,631.92 109 11.85%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 32,082.26 89 10.11%
4 JPMorgan 20,969.41 64 6.60%
5 Credit Suisse 16,754.47 44 5.28%