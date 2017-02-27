Seacube prices as outlook for containers improves
New Jersey-based Seacube Container Leasing priced a container lease deal on Wednesday amid growing industry buzz around the once sluggish asset class.
Joint leads Deutsche Bank
and Wells Fargo
priced the no-grow $248.7m deal on May 24, with the $235m ‘A notes pricing to yield 3.65%. This is tighter than the issuer’s previous offering
, which priced to yield 4.25% in March 2016. The $13.7m ‘B’ notes yielded
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.