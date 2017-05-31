Deutsche Bank eyes budding European PACE market
Deutsche Bank is looking to get in on the ground floor of the European Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) market as the sector opens up across the Atlantic, with sources saying the bank wants to offer its services as a bookrunner for future PACE ABS deals on the continent.
PACE finance, which funds energy efficiency upgrades for residential and commercial properties, has mushroomed in the US since its inception in 2007. Issuance of PACE ABS, meanwhile, has also rapidly increased since the first deals were done in 2014. With the success of the programme in the US,
...
