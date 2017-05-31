Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Deutsche Bank eyes budding European PACE market

Deutsche Bank is looking to get in on the ground floor of the European Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) market as the sector opens up across the Atlantic, with sources saying the bank wants to offer its services as a bookrunner for future PACE ABS deals on the continent.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 31 May 2017
PACE finance, which funds energy efficiency upgrades for residential and commercial properties, has mushroomed in the US since its inception in 2007. Issuance of PACE ABS, meanwhile, has also rapidly increased since the first deals were done in 2014. With the success of the programme in the US, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,319 10 12.43
2 Citi 2,562 6 9.59
3 Goldman Sachs 2,150 3 8.05
4 Credit Suisse 1,822 6 6.82
5 Societe Generale 1,814 4 6.79

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 22 May 2017
1 Citi 41,255.30 117 12.99%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 37,631.92 109 11.85%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 32,082.26 89 10.11%
4 JPMorgan 20,969.41 64 6.60%
5 Credit Suisse 16,754.47 44 5.28%