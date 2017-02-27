Risk retention rules spawn third party growth, engineering

CLO managers are still favouring the horizontal approach to risk retention, where a sponsor is required to hold a 5% strip of the equity tranche based on its fair value as calculated under US GAAP rules.More than 50% of the market is taking this approach, according to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.