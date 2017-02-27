Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CDC latest SSA to revive sterling flow

Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations looks likely to be the latest public sector borrower to return to the sterling market after a long absence, after it hired banks to hold investor meetings next week.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 05:15 PM

Barclays, Natixis and RBC Capital Markets will hold a series of meetings in London on Tuesday, May 30. A Reg S sterling benchmark may follow.

CDC’s last sterling syndication was a £250m December 2019 in March 2015, according to Dealogic.

Oesterreichische Kontrollbank returned to the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 May 2017
1 Barclays 10,691.12 15 8.76%
2 BNP Paribas 10,516.31 14 8.62%
3 Citi 10,121.17 12 8.30%
4 HSBC 9,193.03 13 7.53%
5 JPMorgan 8,809.30 12 7.22%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 25,552.69 63 5.96%
2 Citi 24,119.11 60 5.63%
3 Deutsche Bank 17,545.97 37 4.09%
4 HSBC 16,628.60 40 3.88%
5 Barclays 13,251.34 33 3.09%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 22,518.92 50 8.33%
2 BNP Paribas 21,790.92 38 8.06%
3 Barclays 21,543.33 50 7.97%
4 HSBC 19,548.33 56 7.23%
5 UniCredit 18,534.46 46 6.86%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 39,067.52 180 8.50%
2 Citi 32,458.25 115 7.06%
3 Barclays 30,658.65 76 6.67%
4 Deutsche Bank 29,302.58 107 6.38%
5 HSBC 28,071.48 101 6.11%