Bowen renews calls for market funded CFTC

In a Wednesday statement directed to Congress, Bowen said that she had not wanted to vote through the proposal. But if she had abstained it would have delayed the commission's budget because of only two commissioners being on the CFTC, so the vote went through.Bowen also proposed a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.