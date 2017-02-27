Al Baraka breaks new ground with first ever double-B Gulf bank deal

The BB+ rated Islamic borrower raised $400m of tier one perpetual non-call five year sukuk funding at 7.875%, well below initial price thoughts of low to mid-8% area. Guidance in between came at 8%-8.125%.Bankers on the deal said the size of the move reflected the challenges of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.