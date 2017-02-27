Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Waiting for the summer squeeze

Secondary markets were trading stably on Wednesday, and although non-eurozone bonds were better offered, dealers expressed confidence that spreads would squeeze tighter over the summer months.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 12:30 PM

Recently issued deals from Société Générale and Rabobank were steady around reoffer on Wednesday. Bid-offer spreads of the Dutch seven year were seen at -10bp / -12.5bp, while the French eight year was indicated at -4.5bp / -6.5bp.

However, the €1bn five year from Banco Comercial Portugues ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 16 May 2017
1 HSBC 5,680.75 25 5.91%
2 Commerzbank Group 5,001.67 29 5.20%
3 UniCredit 4,986.06 37 5.19%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 4,573.35 20 4.76%
5 BNP Paribas 4,463.32 18 4.64%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 22 May 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 139,173.11 554 6.60%
2 JPMorgan 135,505.56 612 6.43%
3 Citi 127,910.15 757 6.07%
4 Goldman Sachs 125,520.43 675 5.95%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 119,876.60 536 5.69%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 25 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 104,210.95 417 10.23%
2 Citi 99,111.89 557 9.73%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 94,929.57 429 9.32%
4 Morgan Stanley 89,025.14 390 8.74%
5 Goldman Sachs 85,770.72 496 8.42%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 May 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,864.50 15 8.19%
2 LBBW 3,506.91 13 7.43%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 3,308.89 13 7.01%
4 BNP Paribas 2,845.56 10 6.03%
5 Commerzbank Group 2,832.12 11 6.00%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 May 2017
1 HSBC 5,378.40 21 6.13%
2 Barclays 4,839.18 14 5.52%
3 Credit Suisse 3,558.82 15 4.06%
4 BNP Paribas 3,205.75 15 3.65%
5 Goldman Sachs 2,788.75 18 3.18%