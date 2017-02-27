SSAs cram in ahead of Ascension Day

Issuers are squeezing as much borrowing in as possible ahead of the long weekend, according to two SSA syndicate bankers.The Federal Open Markets Committee releases the minutes of its meeting in early May on Wednesday evening but market participants do not expect the announcement to produce much ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.