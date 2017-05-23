Blockchain platform eyes ABS market for funding

Where marketplace lending was once considered the primary 'disruptor' of financial services, SALT is looking to go one step further by bringing blockchain to consumer lending.“We don’t focus on creditworthiness, we focus on overcollateralization,” Owen said, adding that the platform, which serves as a conduit between borrowers ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.