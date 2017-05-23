MOEX offers Chinese investors real-time data
On Tuesday, the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) began disseminating real-time data over China's four largest financial information vendors, Great Wisdom, Wind, East Money and Emoney.
Initially
information passed through the vendors will be specifically related to MOEX's main benchmark indices, the MICEX and RTS. But soon all the prices and volumes for equities, bonds, foreign currency and derivatives traded on MOEX"s markets
