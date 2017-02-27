Coal miner Suek secures Russia’s third PXF this year

The loan, signed on May 17, has the option to increase to up to $1.2bn and is secured against the group’s export revenues.
Nineteen banks have joined the syndication, according to a statement from the company.Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Commerzbank, Credit ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.