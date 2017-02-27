S&P bumps Brazil to negative watch

Following last week’s allegations that Brazilian president Michel Temer had endorsed bribes paid by meat company JBS to buy the silence of former house speaker Eduardo Cunha, who’s been in jail since October, S&P placed Brazil’s BB ratings on negative credit watch, blaming “political uncertainty”.
