Avaloq releases price guidance as Verallia hits 300bp

Avaloq’s Sfr350m-equivalent seven year euro term loan ‘B’ is guided at 425bp with a 0% floor, offered at 99.5.
Joint bookrunners Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan held a bank meeting for the deal on Monday, having announced the deal on Friday.Alongside backing Warburg’s over ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.