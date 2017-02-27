Douglas puts €300m term loan in shop window

Douglas announced the acquisition on Thursday last week, saying it expected to issue term loan debt for the deal. The debt will be incremental to the €1.370bn term loan ‘B’ it repriced in January down to 375bp with a 0% floor.Deutsche Bank is global co-ordinator ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.