Goldman prices CMBS as issuers prep another $2.7bn for issuance

Goldman Sachs priced a conduit CMBS transaction on Friday, while issuers this week prepare to offer investors another $2.7bn of bonds in a busy run up to the annual CREFC industry conference in the first week of June.

  • By Max Adams
  • 09:00 PM
The $959m GSMS 2017-GS6 was priced at 92bp over swaps for the super senior triple-A rated 'A-3 class'. An investor who bought the deal said that demand was strong, describing the market in the second quarter as “orderly”, with investors able to absorb the supply that has been ...

