ESMA clarifies on MiFID and MiFIR derivatives

ESMA has clarified that only OTC contracts sharing the same reference data details as contracts already deemed to be 'traded on a trading venue' (TOTV) should also be considered TOTV under MIFID II and MiFIR requirements.
By 'share the same reference data' ESMA said that the OTC contracts would
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.