Issuers crowd European CLO primary pipeline

A flood of European CLO paper washed through the primary pipeline in the past week, with issuers across asset classes flipping the switch following a lull in the wider euro ABS market.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 04:45 PM

Global ABS, the European securitization market's upcoming annual bash in Barcelona, is providing an impetus for some issuers to hit the market and big investor appetite broadly is bringing buyers out of the woodwork, sources say.

CLOs from BlueMountain and Credit Suisse Asset Management were priced at the ...

