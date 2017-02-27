Axis launches Aster DM Healthcare loan

Of the total, $155m of the loan will be used to refinance a
$276m loan taken out in March last year and $140m for capital expenditure and
acquisition costs, according to a banker at Axis Bank.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.