Funding scorecard: French agencies

|Borrower
|Amount raised
|Total funding requirement
|% raised
|Date
|AFL
|€800m
|€900m
|89%
|May 11
|Bpifrance
|€4.1bn
|€6.5bn-€7bn
|60%
|May 11
CDC
|€1.6bn
|€3bn
|53%
|May 10
Unédic
|€5.25bn
|€7.5bn-€9bn
|58%
|May 10
|SNCF Réseau
|€2.5bn
|€5bn
|50%
|May 19
