Muddy dollar picture as investors switch to ‘impeachment trade’

That the European Investment Bank printed a debut dual tranche dollar benchmark as US yields plunged on Wednesday made that trade all the more impressive — but it seems unlikely other borrowers will be able to ape its 10 year tranche.This week, the US Justice Department said it ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.