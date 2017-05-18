Watermark
Mizuho Americas hires Tassan-Solet

Mizuho Americas has appointed Massimo Tassan-Solet to head of derivatives trading.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 18 May 2017

Tassan-Solet’s remit will include rates and foreign exchange products, and he will report to Thomas Hartnett, the head of fixed income sales and trading at Mizuho Americas.


The hire represents another step by Mizuho to expand its US presence, after it purchased the Royal Bank of Scotland’s ...

