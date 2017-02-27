Watermark
Lloyds hires from Nationwide for treasury

Lloyds Bank has hired a banker from Nationwide Building Society to work in its corporate treasury team.

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 01:45 PM

David Kirby has joined Lloyds Bank as a senior treasury manager in London.

Before his arrival this month, Kirby had worked in the funding markets team at Nationwide Building Society for just over two years. He has previously also worked in capital markets execution at Barclaystreasury.

