Lloyds hires from Nationwide for treasury

David Kirby has joined Lloyds Bank as a senior treasury manager in London.
Before his arrival this month, Kirby had worked in the funding markets team at Nationwide Building Society for just over two years. He has previously also worked in capital markets execution at Barclaystreasury....
