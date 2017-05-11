No fighting the rumours

But a friend of mine recently found himself on the wrong end of the rumour mill when he had to take a month off to recover from a double knee replacement surgery — a badge of honour from his old rugby days.

Before he left, the chap prepped his team and left the office in capable hands. But his long absence from industry events was quickly noticed, and the chit-chat began that he had been poached by a rival firm.

So much so that, the lad was forced to field curious emails and calls to quash the gossip. But on his return to the office, he found his desk being used for storage and looks of surprise on the faces of his team. The rumour had become reality to them!