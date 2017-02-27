Watermark
Unibail follows in GE’s 20 year footsteps

France’s Unibail-Rodamco was set to become the second corporate to sell 20 year debt this year on Wednesday afternoon, as investors say that the long part of the curve is wide open for top rated names.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 05:00 PM

Property investor Unibail, rated A/A, hit screens with a 20 year bond at mid-swaps plus 90bp-95bp for an expected size of €300m on Wednesday morning, but clamour for the paper was such that the issuer increased the size to €500m at a spread of plus 72bp.

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 08 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 59,729.64 269 3.64%
2 Citi 48,146.84 242 2.94%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 45,937.03 233 2.80%
4 Deutsche Bank 41,805.81 175 2.55%
5 Morgan Stanley 38,350.79 202 2.34%

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2017
1 BNP Paribas 10,853.09 45 9.91%
2 Deutsche Bank 8,072.26 30 7.37%
3 Barclays 7,980.08 33 7.29%
4 Citi 7,052.29 36 6.44%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 6,646.16 38 6.07%

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 16 May 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 3,231.23 29 8.24%
2 JPMorgan 3,230.36 27 8.24%
3 Citi 2,868.23 17 7.31%
4 Barclays 2,625.84 19 6.69%
5 Goldman Sachs 2,620.59 22 6.68%

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 09 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 15,642.64 116 12.03%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,985.87 100 9.21%
3 Citi 11,558.90 86 8.89%
4 Goldman Sachs 10,013.87 71 7.70%
5 Barclays 7,309.82 50 5.62%

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 09 May 2017
1 BNP Paribas 13,034.13 52 8.15%
2 Citi 11,407.89 46 7.13%
3 Deutsche Bank 10,890.60 35 6.81%
4 Barclays 9,128.34 42 5.70%
5 JPMorgan 8,421.89 33 5.26%