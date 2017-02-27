Unibail follows in GE’s 20 year footsteps

Property investor Unibail, rated A/A, hit screens with a 20 year bond at mid-swaps plus 90bp-95bp for an expected size of €300m on Wednesday morning, but clamour for the paper was such that the issuer increased the size to €500m at a spread of plus 72bp....
