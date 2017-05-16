Watermark
Go to Asia edition

As portfolios shrink, CMBS servicers turn to GSEs

A report from Morningstar Credit Ratings on Monday states that the four largest commercial mortgage servicers in the US are successfully battling a decline in the volume of outstanding CMBS loans by ramping up their involvement in deals from the government sponsored enterprises.

  • By David Bell
  • 16 May 2017

Despite a slow down in CMBS issuance last year, four major servicers of US commercial real estate debt managed to achieve a small increase in the total volume of loans they serviced last year, according to the Morningstar report.

Around $100bn-$125bn of CMBS debt was expected to be issued ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,136 9 15.36
2 Goldman Sachs 2,150 3 10.53
3 Citi 2,118 5 10.37
4 Societe Generale 1,506 3 7.38
5 Rabobank 1,413 2 6.92

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Apr 2017
1 Citi 38,486.16 95 14.84%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 35,181.47 86 13.56%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 24,415.38 74 9.41%
4 JPMorgan 17,158.72 50 6.62%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,413.44 31 5.17%