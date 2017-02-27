Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Principality markets first UK prime RMBS of 2017

Principality Building Society is hitting the market with the first UK prime RMBS deal of 2017 as investors cry out for supply, which has been crippled by the Bank of England’s Term Funding Scheme.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 03:30 PM

Investors have been crying out for supply in the UK prime RMBS sector, with sources telling GlobalCapital that the Bank of England's scheme, which provides huge volumes of cheap liquidity to UK banks and builders, has completely distorted the RMBS market.

However, with TFS ending next year, some ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,136 9 15.66
2 Goldman Sachs 2,150 3 10.73
3 Citi 2,118 5 10.57
4 Societe Generale 1,506 3 7.52
5 Rabobank 1,413 2 7.06

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Apr 2017
1 Citi 38,486.16 95 14.84%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 35,181.47 86 13.56%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 24,415.38 74 9.41%
4 JPMorgan 17,158.72 50 6.62%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,413.44 31 5.17%