İş Bank to round up Turkish refi season on Monday
Turkey’s largest private sector bank, Türkiye İş Bankası, is due to sign a syndicated loan on Monday, which rounds up the last of Turkey’s larger financial institutions’ refinancings this spring, according to a banker on the deal.
The 367 day facility will be used to refinance a $1.4bn loan taken out in May last year, which matured on Tuesday. That loan had tranches of $462m and €836m, priced at 55bp over Libor and 45bp over Euribor. Forty-eight banks were in that deal, according to
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.