Capex capabilities reassure Lat Am market

A blow-out deal from Argentine energy company Capex reassured Latin American bond bankers that the market had shrugged off a handful of deals that did not run as smoothly as hoped.

  • By Oliver West
  • 11 May 2017

Capex raised $300m of seven year non-call four bonds on Wednesday after attracting more than $1.6bn of demand.

“Despite some deals struggling earlier in the week, I think the market has always been in solid shape,” said one Lat Am syndicate banker. “When a market has been rallying for ...

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Apr 2017
1 Citi 23,438.27 103 9.46%
2 JPMorgan 22,204.62 91 8.96%
3 HSBC 21,532.30 124 8.69%
4 Deutsche Bank 14,929.24 54 6.02%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 12,864.13 73 5.19%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 May 2017
1 Citi 7,028.93 21 14.20%
2 JPMorgan 6,394.14 25 12.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,270.90 19 8.63%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,163.23 7 8.41%
5 Morgan Stanley 4,091.04 15 8.26%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 May 2017
1 Citi 11,512.64 38 12.94%
2 JPMorgan 10,610.35 40 11.92%
3 HSBC 7,781.78 37 8.74%
4 Deutsche Bank 6,500.68 14 7.30%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 4,910.54 20 5.52%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 May 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 852.82 3 9.02%
2 Credit Suisse 749.44 4 7.93%
3 ING 712.30 5 7.54%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 680.05 5 7.19%
5 UniCredit 633.91 5 6.71%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 May 2017
1 AXIS Bank 3,763.52 58 15.86%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 3,148.33 69 13.27%
3 ICICI Bank 2,317.73 59 9.77%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 1,958.44 18 8.25%
5 HDFC Bank 1,539.98 40 6.49%