Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Five Guys, Church's Chicken serve up whole business ABS feast

Burger chain Five Guys and fried chicken franchise Church’s Chicken are in the market with ABS transactions this week, hoping investors have room for more after a particularly filling start to 2017 for whole business securitizations.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 10:00 PM
The whole business ABS market has been on a tear so far this year, with TGI Funding, Focus Brands and Coinstar Inc. hitting the market with debut deals over the last three months. Sources say that food and beverage issuers, with ABS-ready assets and franchise related cash flows, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,136 9 15.66
2 Goldman Sachs 2,150 3 10.73
3 Citi 2,118 5 10.57
4 Societe Generale 1,506 3 7.52
5 Rabobank 1,413 2 7.06

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Apr 2017
1 Citi 38,486.16 95 14.84%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 35,181.47 86 13.56%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 24,415.38 74 9.41%
4 JPMorgan 17,158.72 50 6.62%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,413.44 31 5.17%