SoFi looks to deepen buyer base with S&P stamp on latest ABS

A $530m consumer loan offering from online lender SoFi is expected to garner interest from a bigger group of investors, with S&P Global Ratings tapped to rate an offering from the issuer's consumer loan shelf for the first time.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 10 May 2017

Though S&P has rated student loan refinancing ABS from SoFi in the past, a spokesperson for the lender confirmed that this is the first time the rating agency has assigned ratings to an unsecured consumer transaction.

Sources indicated that the presence of a 'big three' rating agency on the ...

