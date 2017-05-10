Watermark
Smaller players losing out in CMBS conduit market

US risk retention rules have created a more concentrated CMBS conduit market in the six months since the regulation was implemented, as mortgage brokers and investors favour larger lenders at the expense of smaller non-bank originators.

  • By David Bell
  • 10 May 2017
The onset of risk retention rules in the US was aimed at improving credit quality, with lenders expected to be more stringent in their lending if they were required to hold 5% of each deal they issue. One CMBS investor said that there was now a greater perception ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,136 9 15.66
2 Goldman Sachs 2,150 3 10.73
3 Citi 2,118 5 10.57
4 Societe Generale 1,506 3 7.52
5 Rabobank 1,413 2 7.06

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
  • Last updated
  • 24 Apr 2017
1 Citi 38,486.16 95 14.84%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 35,181.47 86 13.56%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 24,415.38 74 9.41%
4 JPMorgan 17,158.72 50 6.62%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,413.44 31 5.17%