Agrokor’s Russian lenders prepare for haircut

Agrokor’s largest creditors, VTB Bank and Sberbank, have made provisions for losses on the loans they have provided to the struggling Croatian food company.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 04:15 PM

VTB Bank is owed around €300m while Sberbank is owed the most of all the company’s lenders, at over €1bn.

VTB’s chief financial officer Herbert Moos told Bloomberg the bank would decide how much to set aside in provisions by the end of the financial quarter this ...

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 17 Apr 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 110,124.59 368 11.31%
2 JPMorgan 88,729.79 307 9.11%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 50,462.39 240 5.18%
4 Citi 50,454.16 186 5.18%
5 Deutsche Bank 49,616.52 167 5.10%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2017
1 HSBC 2,975.00 4 30.94%
2 Citi 2,251.69 5 23.42%
3 JPMorgan 1,463.08 3 15.22%
4 National Bank of Abu Dhabi PJSC 475.73 3 4.95%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 350.00 2 3.64%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 27 Mar 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 5,003.18 13 8.74%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,881.33 25 8.53%
3 JPMorgan 4,826.81 11 8.44%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,337.47 13 7.58%
5 BNP Paribas 3,160.34 16 5.52%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,126.24 25 13.31%
2 Deutsche Bank 16,961.98 26 12.46%
3 HSBC 13,854.03 26 10.17%
4 JPMorgan 5,343.18 17 3.92%
5 Citi 5,119.67 16 3.76%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%