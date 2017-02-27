EEX Group closes Nodal Exchange buy

EEX has closed the transaction, which was first announced in early March, as all regulatory conditions, including the US merger control process, have been met. EEX now owns 100% of the equity in Nodal Exchange.No financial details have been released on the deal but at its ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.