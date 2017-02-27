Watermark
EEX Group closes Nodal Exchange buy

EEX Group, the energy and commodity trading subsidiary of Deutsche Börse Group, has completed its acquisition of US based Nodal Exchange.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 07:00 PM

EEX has closed the transaction, which was first announced in early March, as all regulatory conditions, including the US merger control process, have been met. EEX now owns 100% of the equity in Nodal Exchange.

No financial details have been released on the deal but at its ...

