Trump's $1tr infra plans no problem for Asia investment, says ADB's Nakao

ADB president tells Global Markets that, despite a vast financing needed for infrastructure development, Asia should not fear US spending plans or rising US rates.

  • By Anthony Rowley
  • 03 May 2017
ADB17_nakao_250x250The Asian Development Bank’s president, Takehiko Nakao, has dismissed fears that rising interest rates in the United States along with US president Donald Trump’s promised major infrastructure spending initiatives could draw global funds away ...

