CIBC cross border card ABS gets price guidance

Bookrunners released price guidance on Wednesday for CIBC’s cross-border credit card offering, as US investor demand for Canadian ABS heat up.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 03 May 2017

Canadian credit card ABS is expected to be snapped up by US investors this year, said market sources speaking with GlobalCapital.

“US investors are looking for diversification in products that are easy to understand. That’s why Canadian credit cards have seen demand,” said one ABS investor.

