Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ANNA holds second consultation on cost of deriv ISINs

The Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) has issued a second consultation paper on the fees payable for its Derivatives Service Bureau after it introduced ISIN numbers for over-the-counter derivatives.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 03 May 2017

The Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB) has been established by ANNA to issue ISIN numbers for derivatives.

Upcoming European Union regulatory legislations under MiFID II/MiFIR and MAR specify that ISINs be introduced for all instruments under the scope of the regulations. This will now include OTC derivatives tradeable ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 94,925.33 384 8.39%
2 Citi 87,531.58 331 7.74%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 84,341.49 288 7.46%
4 Barclays 75,288.19 241 6.66%
5 Goldman Sachs 68,504.71 208 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,650.87 23 11.13%
2 Deutsche Bank 8,169.49 17 8.53%
3 HSBC 6,243.46 23 6.52%
4 Citi 4,355.35 13 4.55%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,273.37 17 4.46%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2017
1 JPMorgan 7,521.46 30 8.89%
2 Deutsche Bank 5,994.13 30 7.09%
3 UBS 5,918.51 28 7.00%
4 Citi 4,934.67 35 5.84%
5 Goldman Sachs 4,802.16 24 5.68%