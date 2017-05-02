Coinstar deal adds new issuer to whole biz ABS market
Coinstar Inc., the owner of self-service coin counting machines, is in the market with a debut whole business ABS, adding a new name to the roster of issuers that have tapped securitization in 2017.
The collateral is a departure from the slew of other whole business securitizations in the US, which have mostly been backed by the assets of restaurant and food service businesses. Sources say that these are easier to securitize
, given that the biggest businesses with franchise-related cash flows are
