TriOptima launches margin valuation service

The service is expected to address the needs of market participants who have become subject to initial margin rules for OTC derivatives, introduced last September.The MVA calculations determine the lifetime costs of posting initial margin as part of the pricing of the derivative and are seen ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.