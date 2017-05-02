Watermark
TriOptima launches margin valuation service

TriOptima, which is part of the NEX Group, has added a margin valuation adjustment analytics service to its triCalculate platform.

  • 02 May 2017

The service is expected to address the needs of market participants who have become subject to initial margin rules for OTC derivatives, introduced last September. 

The MVA calculations determine the lifetime costs of posting initial margin as part of the pricing of the derivative and are seen ...

