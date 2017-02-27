Saudi Electricity, Oman Transmission line up as ACWA opens books

ACWA was talking an amortising dollar bond with an average life of 13.6 years at 6.25% on Tuesday. Pricing is due on Wednesday.ACWA had considered issuing an additional sukuk but investors said that its preference was for liquidity, which is why the issuer is focussing on ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.