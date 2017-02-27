Watermark
BAML hires for EM DCM

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired a former Credit Suisse banker for its emerging markets DCM team.

  Virginia Furness
  • 01:00 PM

Oleg Petrov begins his new role this week and will focus on Russia origination. Petrov was most recently an associate in the investment banking team at Credit Suisse.

Petrov will report to Jeff Tannenbaum, head EMEA DCM at BAML in London. 

Credit Suisse was ranked 18th in ...

