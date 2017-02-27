Isbank prepares way for covered bonds with Moody’s rating

Moody’s published a presale report on Isbank’s covered bond programme on April 21 and assigned a Baa1 rating to the expected €500m transaction.
The rating comes a week after the bank obtained approval from Turkey’s Capital Markets Board to issue a deal from its €2bn programme....
