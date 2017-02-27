Hoist Kredit eyes new tier two in debt overhaul

Hoist Kredit is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hoist Finance, which is a debt restructuring firm based in Stockholm.The issuer has been increasingly active in the European bond market in 2016 and 2017, having issued a €30m 8.625% perpetual non-call 2023 additional tier one (AT1) last ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.