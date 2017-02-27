HKEX announces board members

HKEX announced the appointments of Cheah Cheng Hye, Hugo Leung and Stephen Yiu as non executive directors at its annual general meeting on Wednesday.
The board also confirmed that John Harrison, Dr Bill Kwok and Vincent Lee would be retiring as its members immediately after the AGM....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.