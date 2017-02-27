Watermark
HKEX announces board members

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) has announced the appointments of three members to its board.

HKEX announced the appointments of Cheah Cheng Hye, Hugo Leung and Stephen Yiu as non executive directors at its annual general meeting on Wednesday.

The board also confirmed that John Harrison, Dr Bill Kwok and Vincent Lee would be retiring as its members immediately after the AGM.

